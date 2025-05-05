Why We Arrested VeryDarkMan —EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has stated that the arrest of social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, was done because of multiple petitions submitted to its agency.

EFCC confirmed to BBC News Pidgin through its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Monday saying that VeryDarkMan was taken into custody because of complaints from lots of petitioners on the allegation of cyberstalking.

He said: “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.

“We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”

When asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank, Oyewale disclosed that the petitions were from various individuals and also the agency owed them a duty of protection.

Oyewole further disclosed that the commission was planning to arraign the social media activist to court.