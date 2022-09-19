Court Sentences Billionaire Kidnapper Evans To 21-Years Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for abducting one Sylvanus Hafia.

The duo were accused of conspiring and abducting Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos. They were also alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and asked for a ransom of $2m.

They however pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

According to the judge, imprisoning them will serve as deterrent to other kidnappers.