#COVID-19: Nigeria Records 288 New Cases

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a total of 288 new confirmed cases of #COVID-19 in the country.

The agency via its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov late Monday night during its daily update report, announced that out of the new cases, Lagos top with – 88 new confirmed cases; Kwara – 33; Osun – 27; FCT- 25; Enugu – 25; Abia – 20; Kaduna – 17; Plateau – 13; Rivers-13.

Others according to the NCDC were: Delta – 10; Gombe – 8; Ogun – 4; Oyo – 3; Katsina – 1; Bauchi – 1

NCDC disclosed that with the latest development, the country now has 44,129 confirmed cases; 20,663 discharged and a total of 896 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government (FG) has directed schools to re-open for the SSS3 students today (Tuesday) for preparation towards the conduct of this year’s WASSCE – which has been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.