COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 321 New Cases, Infections Total Now 52,548

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported increase in COVID-19 cases to 52,548 with detection of 321 fresh infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

It said that the number of people with pneumonia-causing coronavirus, who have died in the country, topped two the same day, pushing the total fatalities to 1,004 in the country.

The public health agency said that till date 52,548 cases have been confirmed, 39,257 cases, discharged and 1,004 deaths, recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The NCDC reported the new cases as follows: Lagos with 98, FCT, 34, Kaduna, 30, Nasarawa, 25, Benue, 21, Plateau, 17, Rivers, 15, Adamawa, 11 and Ogun, 11.

Others were Enugu, 9, Edo, 8, Delta, 7, Ekiti, 7, Gombe, 5, Ebonyi, 4, Bayelsa, 3, Kano, 3, Ondo, 3, Cross River, 2, Imo, 2, Kebbi, 2, Niger, 2, Abia, 1, and Bauchi, 1.

It noted that although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country was neared the 53,000 mark, more people have continued to recover from the infection.

The NCDC said that additional 321 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

The health Agency revealed that the nation’s recovery figure now stands at 39,257 representing over 74.70 per cent of the infections, while 12,287 cases were still active as of Aug. 24.

It said that the disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures puts Nigerians and everyone around them at risk of getting infected.

(NAN)

Spread the love





















