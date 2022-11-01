Davido Loses Son,Ifeanyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian popstar Davido is currently trending in the Nigerian digital space and it is due to the speculation that the singer and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, have lost their son, Ifeanyi.

The news emanated from popular Nigerian actress and close friend of the singer, Eniola Badmus, in a now-deleted tweet.

Details of the circumstances surrounding Ifeanyi’s death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

However, unconfirmed reports hinted that Davido’s first son drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old victim, after being pulled out of the swimming pool, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.

The victim’s family had yet to react to the tragic development as of the time this report was filed.

However, since the news of Ifeanyi’s rumored death became public knowledge, Nigerians, particularly entertainment lovers, had been outraged and traumatised by the development.