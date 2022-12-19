Debt Crisis: Count Me Out, Aregbesola Tells Oyetola , Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has disassociated his administration from the state debt profile crisis.

Aregbesola reacted to the statement credited to Bola Oyebamiji, the former Commissioner for Finance under the administration of the immediate past governor Gboyega Oyetola.

According to the statement issued by Sola Fasure, his media spokesperson, Aregbesola said the two major loans he took while in office have been liquidated.

“They were the Sukkuk loans and the other was a long-term concessionary facility by the Federal Government which has a long span repayment term,” he said.

“The deductions are minimal and they are not deductions that will infringe on the finances of the state.”

“He is the most knowledgeable about the loans by the state as the custodian of the account of the state. They should count Aregbesola out of it.”

Speaking further, Aregbesola stressed that the matter is between the Adeleke and Oyetola administrations because his debts have been liquidated.

“I was not the one that took the N18 billion loan that was taken after the election. Oyetola took some other loans, including salary support from the Federal Government,” he added.

The minister maintained that they caused the problem for themselves, adding that “If Oyetola had set up a transition committee and had cooperated well with the incoming governor after he lost the election, there would have been a smooth change of government.

Aregbesola, however, beseeched both Adeleke and Oyetola to leave him out of their problems because out of the three loans he took, two have been liquidated.