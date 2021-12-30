Deregistered ANN Party, Collapsed Structure Into PDP In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has formally collapsed its entire structure from the Ward to the State level into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Former National Vice Chairman South East of the party, Dr. Lazarus Eze, alongside the state leadership made the announcement yesterday during s civic reception in honour of the new State PDP Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, held at Ugwulangwu, Ọhaozara Council of the State.

Dr. Eze disclosed that the Ebonyi State Caucus of the defunct Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) is excited about its decision to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the state structure consists of former members of the National Executive Committee, State Executive Committee, Ward Executives and over 100,000 members and supporters across the state. We were welcomed by the State PDP Chairman and the leaders of the party including party officials, State and National Assembly members.

According to him , before the de-registration of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and over 70 other political parties in February 2020, the Ebonyi State chapter was the most viable chapter in the country.

“We produced the highest number of aspirants in the party in 2019 and presented strong candidates during the election.

“After a detailed analysis of the deplorable state of the nation and the need to rescue Ebonyi State and Nigeria from the abysmally poor leadership of the APC which has brought unprecedented hardship to the citizens, we are happy to join the PDP on the rescue mission it has embarked on.

” The Ebonyi PDP under the chairmanship of Mr. Tochukwu Okorie ignites hope for a greater future for our people. We believe that the PDP will restore hope, good governance, prosperity, improved quality of life and respect for human dignity in our beloved state.

” We enjoin all our members and supporters who are yet to register officially with PDP to do so without delay, in their respective political wards.

Eze added that “We respect the choices of a few of our former members (less than 1%) who may prefer another political platform or delay their decision of joining the party at this time.

“Finally, we throw our weight behind the presidential aspirations of the distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. We align with his mission to rescue, reunite, rebuild, reposition and restore hope in Nigeria.