Buhari Returns To Abuja After Outing At UNGA77 In New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday morning returned to Abuja, after a successful participation in the 77th session of the high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York, United States.

African Examiner reports that the presidential jet conveying the president and other members of the entourage landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6.25 a.m.

While in New York, President Buhari participated in no fewer than 12 High level events, including bilateral meetings.

Buhari attended the opening of Transforming Education Summit on Sept 19 ahead of the General Debate and attended Leaders Roundtable segment of the Summit where he delivered Nigeria’s statement.

The Nigerian leader was also the first speaker, on Wednesday, to deliver Nigeria’s statement to the world leaders, assuring them of leaving lasting legacies and restated commitment to constitutional term.

He told the global body that his administration was determined to entrench a process of free, fair, transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians would elect their leaders.

The president also engaged in various bilateral talks with some world leaders on the margins of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

He also alerted the world leaders on the danger of escalation of the war in Ukraine, saying the conflict further justified Nigeria’s resolute calls for a nuclear-free world and a universal Arms Trade Treaty.

Buhari said the call had become necessary to prevent global human disasters.

He, therefore, demanded that world leaders must find quick means to reach consensus on the nuclear non-proliferation Treaty with related commitments by nuclear weapon states.

The president also at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum held on the margins of the UNGA77 in New York on Sept. 22, expressed delight that Nigeria’s investments in improving security were yielding fruitful results.

He, therefore, lauded the Nigeria military for making significant progress in the fight against insecurity and building the momentum in reducing challenges to its barest minimum.

Buhari also spoke at a ‘Leaders’ Closed-Door Meeting on Climate Change’ convened by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres.

The president had several meetings with other leaders in advancing the growth of African Nations