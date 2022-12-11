DJ Cuppy Reacts To Alleged Claims Of Fiancé, Ryan Taylor Cheating On Her Before Their Engagement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has reacted to speculations that her fiance, Ryan Taylor cheated on her before proposing to her.

Taking to her Instagram story, DJ Cuppy who is unbothered and unruffled with the rumours, shared a loved-up photo with her man.

The daughter of Otedola is not allowing the rumours to ruin her new happiness.

According to the videos on social media, Taylor was spotted with UK influencer, Fiona Michelle, shortly before the news of his engagement to DJ Cuppy.

Fiona had posted a TikTok video in November with a mystery man whose tattoos matched that of Taylor

This scandal is coming days after Cuppy revealed that her man is obsessed with her.

Dishing out relationship advice, she advised Nigerian ladies to get a man that is obsessed with them.

Cuppy made this relationship remark as she shared a loved-up video with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

She captioned the loved-up video with, “Get you a man that is OBSESSED with you”.