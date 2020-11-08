Don’t Contest 2023 Presidential Election, APC Chieftain Tells Jonathan

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As some people have continued to drag the former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 presidential election permutation, A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo, on Sunday cautioned the former President against the idea.

Although, Gololo recognized that it is the turn of the South to produce the next president but stated that it won’t favour former president Jonathan.

Gololo stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

He said: “I’m from the North and I want to say it emphatically that power should return to the South in 2023 for eight years.

“Northerners are not the only Nigerians in this country. I can’t support such evil and selfish permutations. And for Jonathan, he should rather go and rest. If he dares to contest, we shall do to him what we did in 2015.”

Gololo also enjoined Jonathan to be careful of some political jobbers who may want to pull him into the 2023 presidential contest.

He said: “There is nothing wrong in asking someone to come out to contest, but what makes the difference is the votes. The votes shall decide who becomes the next President and if PDP like, let them give it to Jonathan, same fate shall repeat itself, like in 2015.”

Speaking on the region that should produce the next president from the South and if he has anyone in the mind, the APC chieftain stated that there are many capable hands in the region that can deliver.

“It must not be Jonathan. He was there before, and we all know what happened then. Let’s try fresh people who have capacity. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is there. He has enough capacity.”

“I would even prefer PDP giving it to Jonathan so we all mobilise and team up for Tinubu in APC and Jonathan’s defeat will shock him, like Donald Trump. We are wise now and this country is bigger than any individual”, Gololo added.

Spread the love





















