Don’t Embark On Treacherous Journey To Borders – FG Cautions Nigerians In Sudan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Tuesday expressed its sympathies with Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The African Examiner recalls that there has been fighting between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Effort Forces in the country’s capital, Khartoum which has led to countries evacuating their nationals.

The Nigerian government also cautioned Nigerians against making treacherous journeys in their quest to return home.

Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the advice in a statement on Tuesday as she tasked parents to advise their children in Sudan to continue to be calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for directions and necessary updates as efforts are being made to evacuate them.

The statement said: “They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“The government also kicked against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own due to dangers involved.”