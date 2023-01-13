2023: I’m Your Only Route To National Cake – Tinubu Tells Igbos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has told South-east residents to vote for him because he is their only route to “national cake.”

Mr Tinubu spoke during his campaign rally in Enugu on Wednesday.

“It is only when you invest that you can harvest. It is only when you vote for me that you will share from the national cake,” he said.

The APC candidate also promised that he would create industrial and manufacturing hubs in Nigeria’s south-east if elected president in 2023.

He said this would be part of his plan of developing the South-east and creating thousands of jobs for the youths and the entire residents of the region.

“If you elect me as your president, we will work together. We will create industrial hubs in Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra States.

“We will make Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra States and the entire South-east a regional business hub, the manufacturing centre of Nigeria. It is very possible,” Mr Tinubu said.

The APC candidate also said the South-east was blessed with “incredible resources and agricultural power” that can propel the economic recovery of the region.

He said he would develop the mineral resources such as coal to propel the recovery in the region.

“Assembling plants can be created with flourishing businesses. All you need to do is to partner with the federal government.

“Don’t wait for the white man to do this job for us. We’re brilliant enough, we’re great thinkers, we can fabricate, we can develop and we can mould; we can build engines and we can turn our coal to industry.

“Let’s use what we have to develop our country. Let’s turn our coal to money. Let’s turn our gas to money. We can have agro-processing centres. We have over 200 million people to feed. We are not going to starve to death,” he added.