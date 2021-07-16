Court Acquit 3 Enugu Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Staff Charged For Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two years after being held in Correctional Service facility in Enugu over alleged murder of their Colleague, Late (Dr). Mrs Maria Amadi.

The three Senior Nurses at the Federal Neuropsychiatric hospital (FNHE) Enugu, accused of the act, were on Thursday discharged and acquitted by the Court.

The three accused persons, who have been in the Correctional Service facility since 2019, are Mr. Afam Ndu, Mrs. Buzo Maduka Ruth and Mrs Stella Achara.

They were set free by the Enugu State High Court, presided over by the State Chief Judge, Mrs Justice Pricillia Ngozi Emehelu.

Late Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi was until her death Head, Nursing Services in the hospital, and was murdered in front of his house at Trans Ekulu Area of Enugu.























