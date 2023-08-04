W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

D’Tigress Overpower Rwanda, Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket Final

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Friday, August 4th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The D’Tigress have reached the final of the FIBA 2023 Women’s AfroBasket championship.

They overpowered hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final tie on Thursday to seal a fourth straight final appearance at the competition.

Rena Wakama’s girls were dominant in the first quarter of the game, beating the hosts 22-6. Nigeria went into the half-time break leading with 26 points.

But in the third quarter, Rwanda reduced the lead by 16 points. It ended 58-35 in Nigeria’s favour.

Nigeria then continued their dominance in the last quarter to win the tie.

The D’Tigress are to play Senegal who defeated Mali in the other semi-final. The 2023 Women’s AfroBasket final is billed for Saturday.

If they win the final, that will be Nigeria’s fourth continental title in a row and sixth overall.

Thursday’s win means the D’Tigress have qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.

Nigeria parade the only female coach in the competition.

 

