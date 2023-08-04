D’Tigress Overpower Rwanda, Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket Final

D’Tigress Overpower Rwanda, Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket FinalLatest News, Sports News Friday, August 4th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The D’Tigress have reached the final of the FIBA 2023 Women’s AfroBasket championship.
They overpowered hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final tie on Thursday to seal a fourth straight final appearance at the competition.
Rena Wakama’s girls were dominant in the first quarter of the game, beating the hosts 22-6. Nigeria went into the half-time break leading with 26 points.
But in the third quarter, Rwanda reduced the lead by 16 points. It ended 58-35 in Nigeria’s favour.
Nigeria then continued their dominance in the last quarter to win the tie.
The D’Tigress are to play Senegal who defeated Mali in the other semi-final. The 2023 Women’s AfroBasket final is billed for Saturday.
If they win the final, that will be Nigeria’s fourth continental title in a row and sixth overall.
Thursday’s win means the D’Tigress have qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.
Nigeria parade the only female coach in the competition.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=89887