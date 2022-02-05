2023: I’m Not Supporting Tinubu – Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has refuted claims that he is supporting the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu describing it as a loose talk.

Fayose in an interview stated that he might consider joining the 2023 presidential race if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) zones its presidential ticket to the south-west.

According to Fayose, both he and Tinubu are Yoruba leaders but they are at different levels of leadership and if Tinubu gets his party ticket and the PDP presents him as its presidential candidate, he would defeat Tinubu at the polls.

He said, “I have said it over and over, Asiwaju remains a Yoruba leader; I remain a Yoruba leader. We are in different levels of leadership. But if I am being misquoted for the fact that I said Asiwaju is a Yoruba leader, I am saying I am a Yoruba leader, but Asiwaju in his own Yoruba leadership is in the APC; Ayo Fayose in his own leadership is in PDP.

Who has told you that I don’t want to be President? Who has told you that if the PDP picks me that I will not defeat Asiwaju? Who has told you? You don’t know maybe I will still contest. If I come out and they zone it to the South-West and they say it’s Fayose, if they pick Asiwaju, I will defeat him!”

Refuting the claim that he supports Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Fayose questioned what he stands to gain in supporting the APC leader as a PDP chieftain.

“I have never seen the quote. It is impossible. How do I claim to be the husband of a woman in another man’s house? It is all heresies. Loose talks! Listen, PDP government is far better than the APC government in Nigeria. Would he (Tinubu) leave the APC people and come to give me appointments or will he make me vice president, such that I work for the APC? It is not possible. Tinubu is for the APC, I am for the PDP. All these insinuations are just to call the dog a bad name so as to hang it,” he said.