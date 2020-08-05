Edo 2020: Shaibu Accuses Deputy Speaker of Collecting N40m to Support Ize-Iyamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shaibu, has accused Edo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, of collecting N40m from the immediate past Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole, to fund the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Shaibu made the accusation while addressing supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lampese, Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas.

According to him, the Deputy Speaker who represents Akoko-Edo Constituency (I), and the member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency (II), Emmanuel Agbaje, were allegedly paid N40m each, to influence their support for Ize-Iyamu.

The allegation might not be unconnected with the Deputy speaker and Agbaje – who last Sunday pledged their support for Ize-Iyamu.

“The Speaker of the EDHA and all the principal officers are supporting the governor while those that left demanded money which he declined because of the love and interest of Edo people.

“Hon Agbaje and Hon. Yekini collected N40m each to throw their support for Ize-Iyamu. Oshiomhole also gave N5m each to councilors to switch loyalty and support the APC candidate’’ Shaibu alleged.

In spite of the alleged manipulation, while speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, said Obaseki would continue to develop the state and ensure that opportunities were available to the people.

“With a dedicated focus on development and synergy with relevant development partners, we restored the pride and dignity of Edo State. Edo State was a gloomy state when we took over the administration but today the story is different’’ the Deputy Governor maintained.

Shaibu challenged that rather than fighting the government for not allocating the wealth of the state among some people, Oshiomhole who until recently was the National Chairman of the ruling APC and party’s governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu, should acknowledge the ingenuity and resilience of the Obaseki’s administration towards eradicating poverty in the state.

The Deputy Speaker in his reaction said: “I do not think that one will collect money to remain in his party. You only collect money to defect to other parties.”

In Edo State, 24 members who make the Assembly are presently in the APC.