Eid-El-Kabir: Atiku Calls For End To Killings, Hateful Messages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called for an end to the killing of innocent Nigerians and hateful messages.

Atiku disclosed this in a statement to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration saying that Nigeria needs to heal.

The former Vice President tasked Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to learn lessons of sacrifice, love and tolerance preached during the celebration.

He also stated that Nigerians need to heal from all forms of mistrust and embrace mutual respect and tolerance.

He said: “Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.

“The significance of the celebration is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance. These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust.

“We would not be able to fully appreciate the love from God if we allow the killing of the innocent souls and propagation of hateful rhetoric become a norm amongst us.”























