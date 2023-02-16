‘Emefiele Is Frustrating Us’ – Governor Akeredolu Speaks On Naira Redesign Policy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has stated that the rating of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is no longer as it used to be due to the effects of the naira redesign policy on Nigerians.

Speaking on the policy on Wednesday, Akeredolu stated that it is ill-timed and must be reversed.

“We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favourable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?” he said.

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis, banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction. We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be president. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be president will frustrate us at this time.”