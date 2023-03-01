Emulate Jonathan, Accept Defeat – APC Tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has tasked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and his counterpart for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to graciously accept defeat and congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC flag bearer.

This call was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications for the APC PCC, Dele Alake, during a press conference in Abuja.

Alake said: “We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state. In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulated him in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour, instead of attempting to heat the polity via the reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi call Tinubu now.”