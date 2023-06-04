End To Sit -At-Home: Enugu Police Commissioner Orders Adequate Deployment Of Security Personnel

…..Warns Criminal Elements.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent declaration of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah, putting an end to the illegal Sit-at-home order in the State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs Commanders of police Mobile Force PMF Squadron Bases

other Tactical and Operational Units of the Command, to deploy personnel and all the operational and intelligence resources at their disposal to actualize the declaration.

He said they should ensure maximum public security and safety of citizens and property in the State on the hitherto illegal Sit-at-home days.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to Newsmen Saturday in Enugu further directs them to ensure that the strategies already devised to reverse the ugly trend are implemented to the letter, warning that lapses on their parts shall not be tolerated.

It read this: “the Commissioner notes that innocent and law-abiding citizens of the State deserve to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or physical threats by unscrupulous and subversive criminal elements, enforcing the illegal Sit-at-home order.

“Hence, he tasks the Supervisory Officers and personnel under them to live up to expectations, by ensuring that every part of the State is visibly patrolled and necessary policing actions taken to forestall possible adverse activities of the undesirable criminal elements.

According to the statement, “CP Ammani reiterates that the operations to end the illegal Sit-at-home order will be jointly executed by the Police, the Military, and other Security Agencies in the State.

“Therefore, he warns unrepentant and subversive criminal elements, known to have in recent times murdered fellow brothers and sisters, destroyed their property and disrupted the social and economic well-being of their people without conscience, in the name of enforcing the inconceivable illegal Sit-at-home order, to turn over a new leaf, as the Security Forces shall not spare any person or individuals found wanting.

“The CP, therefore, enjoins citizens of the State to cooperate with the Police and the Joint Security Forces, while remaining law-abiding and vigilant as they fully begin to go about their lawful businesses on Mondays, like every other work day.

“He urges them to promptly report criminals and their activities on such days and beyond to the nearest Police Station or call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 for necessary policing actions.