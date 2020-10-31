W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EndSARS Protest: People Now Curse Me In Mosques –Aisha Yesufu

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, October 31st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, says that she now receives ill-treatment from fellow Muslims due to her participation in the just ended #EndSARS protest.

The co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group made this known on her Twitter handle on Friday.

She wrote: “Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers.

“I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria.”

African Examiner reports that Aisha Yesufu joined other protesters in Nigeria to protest against police brutality and harassment.

