Money Jonathan Left Behind Couldn’t Run Nigeria For Three Weeks -Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has stated that the money left in the country’s coffers by former President Goodluck Jonathan was not enough to last for three weeks.

Amaechi disclosed this in a Channels Television programme, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari cleared some rots in the system when he was elected in 2015 and he also diversified the economy.

According to the former governor of Rivers state, President Buhari may not be a perfect leader, but the president loves Nigeria.

“When you talk about bandits and all these people that kill. It is a question about poverty. And that poverty didn’t start in this regime. Don’t forget that oil was sold at $110, $114, $115 per barrel. When this government came into power, oil fell to $28 per barrel and since then it has not gone above $80 per barrel.

“As former chairman of the governors’ forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President including the former minister of finance that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

“By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the governors’ forum.

“I’ve always said to people, we are not the perfect government. Buhari is like every other ruler who has his good and bad sides. But he is a man who loves Nigeria.”