Israel Retaliates Rocket Fire From Syria Amid Easter Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Israeli military said early Sunday that it struck several targets in Syria after rockets were fired toward Israel amid Easter celebration.

Six rockets were launched toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights starting late Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said.

This has further heightened tensions in the region after a flare-up in violence.

The attacks came in two barrages, according to the IDF.

In the second, two rockets “crossed into Israeli territory” and one rocket was intercepted.

Earlier, three rockets had been launched with one landing in the southern Golan Heights.

There were no reports of casualties.

In response, the IDF said it hit the launchers in Syria from which the rockets were fired, as well as a Syrian military compound, radar systems, and army artillery posts.

The Golan Heights is a strategically important rocky region, about 60 kilometres long and 25 kilometres wide.

The plateau was conquered by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

The international community considers the area Syrian territory occupied by Israel.

Israel’s air force regularly bombs targets in neighbouring Syria, to prevent Iranian militias from expanding their military influence in the war-torn country.

The missile attacks come amid high tensions in the region, after rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza and Lebanon in recent days, with Israel quickly initiating counter-attacks.