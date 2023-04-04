Enugu APC Crisis: Secretary Accuses State Chairman Of Working Against Party, Tinubu During Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The protracted internal wrangling bedeviling the Enugu State Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, has gotten messier, as the State publicity Secretary, Charles Solo Ako (Esq), has accused the Embattled State Chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa of working against the party and it’s presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the just concluded general elections in the state

Agballa, who joined the APC amid controversy is currently facing numerous lawsuits at various Courts instituted by members of the party in the state who are challenging his alleged non membership of the ruling party. Ako in a statement tagged: ‘Ugochukwu Agballa, the Sucker Punch of a political Goldmine: ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Case Study, obtained by African Examiner, had accused the Embattled Chairman of various misdeeds, including corruption.

According to him, “it is very unfortunate and disheartening that the APC Enugu State Chairman Ugo Agballa and his indoctrinated cohorts who have boasted to win elections and bring victory for APC in the just concluded general elections never worked for APC nor for the APC Candidates.

“Agballa never erect a single billboard in any part of Enugu state in solidarity/support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; yet the scent of Asiwaju’s currency destabilizes his entire body system, loss control of himself and flies towards the current of Asiwaju money currency.

He said “Agballa really showed his rascality and unreserved hatred for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu throughout the campaign period.

“When the Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of Asiwaju wanted to erect a billboard in his Udi Town for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Agballa sent his mad dogs to beat up the contractor on a legitimate duty and seized his phone.

“This matter is presently under the Nigerian Police Investigation. It sounds funny to fight against the group of persons who are working for the success of a person whom you pretend or claim that you equally like.

“Molesting, intimidating or violently attacking supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu simply shows that you’re Anti-Tinubu. It exposes open hatred to the man who does you nothing. There are no two ways about it.

“On the batcher house of the APC Ward office in Agballa’s town, there was a banner having Asiwaju picture alongside our gubernatorial candidate, Agballa and his assistants cut off the image of Asiwajus head on that banner and cover his name with APC banner (see the image attached herewith).

“This is happening in a town of someone who could not withstand the scent of Tinubu’s money. On the only billboard standing in Udi town, which Agballa sponsored, he carefully and proudly avoided including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on that board. Incidentally, the PDP has their own billboard at the same location proudly having pictures of Atiku Abubarkar and Dr Peter Mbah.

“Over N500m came to APC Enugu state during the presidential election; I’m still looking forward to the day Agballa will tell us what he spent the money for.

“On the whole, Agballa enjoyed having Asiwaju money and used the same money to work against Asiwaju and other APC candidates.

“I earnestly raised a warning alarm before the elections on the impending danger about to be orchestrated by Agballa against APC and our candidates. Some believed and some who didn’t believe are with the truth glaring at their faces now.

“Credit to the members of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) group and independent committed members of our great party who worked tirelessly in garnering the much talked meager 20 votes in Ugo Agballa’s polling unit for Asiwaju, otherwise, Agballas plan is for Asiwaju to score zero vote.

“In Ugo Agballa’s polling unit 4 Ezibalu Udi Agbudu ward, APC scored 20 votes for Tinubu where the Labour Party of yesterday was at a distance of 212 votes. Funny enough, Agballa didn’t even vote in the elections as information had it that he didn’t even have a voter card. Overrated politician indeed.”

“Before the election, in a desperate attempt to discredit the leaders and stakeholders of our party who have been working tirelessly for our great party, he boasted that Asiwaju should keep his election funds and give the party/him an open check after winning the election.

“Highest joker of the century! More grease to men of honor like my humble self and the members of the ICC who worked hard to even get the token of 4772 votes from Enugu state for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ugo Agballa has resorted to witch hunting of messengers of these revelations instead of addressing the glaring mind boggling issues in the messages from me.

“I challenge Agballa to come to the APC public platform and explain his roles in the just concluded elections and how he managed the funds that accrued to Enugu State; lets verify.

“It is our right as members of our party to ask questions, and to know why we failed woefully despite the entire abracadabra.

“As usual, I dare the Chairman, Ugo Agballah, to respond to the issues I have raised herewith rather than his usual way of personal attacks and assigning his media mad dogs to copy and paste what he wrote and gave them.

“I urge all of us to also demand answers to the issues I have raised. Every leader must be held responsible and accountable for his/her actions and Ugo Agballa should not be an exception.