Ortom Laments State Of Nation

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has frowned that Nigerians are presently in pain because of the state of the nation which is ranging from deteriorating security situation to economic issues.

The governor stated this at the swearing-in of the new National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led by its Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, appealed to Nigerians to work together for the restoration of the country’s glory.

Governor Ortom tasked Nigerians to put partisan politics, religion and ethnic sentiments aside and join the PDP for the rescue of the nation.

The Governor stated that because of the abysmal performance of the APC, Nigeria’s economy has been completely shattered with millions of Nigerians without jobs while the country is going through the worst security challenges.

Ortom said: “I want to appreciate God and to say that despite all that is happening economically, security wise and socially where Nigerians are mourning, in pain and lamenting every day, nobody is happy again that we have a country called Nigeria.

“But with the swearing in of a new leadership of the PDP in place which is an alternative to the APC-led Government, I am hopeful for myself, for my state and for my country Nigeria. And this is a project that every one of us must ensure that we work towards rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding it as our National chairman has said.”