ESUT VC, Harp On Need For Promotion Of Peace In Nig.

….As IPCDS Orientate New Students.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Against the backdrop of the current alarming level of insecurity in parts of Nigeria, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Professor Aloysius Okolie, has stressed the need for all and sundry to join forces in promoting peace and harmony in the country.

9/4/2023

He said the present situation calls for serious attention, as no nation, be it developed or developing, can attain it’s desired height in terms of advancement in an atmosphere of insecurity, disunity and rancor as presently being experienced in the country.

Speaking weekend in Enugu during the Orientation exercise for the 2022/2023 students of the ESUT, Institute For peace, Conflict, and Development Studies, (IPCDS), Prof. Okolie posited that the time has come for all citizens to put on the armor of peace, as well as see them themselves as Ambassadors of peace in any space they are operating from.

“Without peace there can never be meaningful development in any nation. The family needs peace, Nigeria needs peace, Africa needs peace, and the entire worlds needs peace”

Represented by the Director, ESUT Business school, Professor Fred Eze, the VC, urged the new Course participants to take their studies very seriously, assuring them of the institute’s readiness in ensuring that they graduate at record time.

He promised that the university will continue to give IPCDS the necessary support so as to realize the core objective of it’s establishment.

The VC, who expressed satisfaction with the Director of the Institute, professor Felix Asogwa, on the manner he has been piloting affairs of the Centre since inception, urged him to keep the flag flying as Ambassador of peace.

Professor Okolie, said (ESUT) under his watch would keep marketing of IPCD, as well as seek partnership with the private sector with a view to strengthening its operations.

Our Correspondent reports that before the remark of the Vice Chancellor, the Administration officer of the institute, Mr. Chiedozie Nwafor, had take the Students through the history and information about the Institute which began operation in 2019.

Addressing the students earlier, Director of the Institute Professor Felix Asogwa had assured them that the learning center will do its best to ensure that committed students graduate in specified Nigeria University Commission (NUC) record time of Master Degrees,18 months and PhD, 3 years respectively.

He explained that the school began in Accra Ghana, through the initiative of the West African Network for peace building (WANEP), a leading regional peace building organization founded in 1988 in response to Civil wars that plagued West Africa in the 1990s.

Professor Asogwa, stated that though other universities in South East Nigeria and elsewhere had struggled to host the regional institute, but ESUTH was lucky to be awarded the host school.

According to profess him, PCDS of ESUT is a multi – disciplinary, research based establishment designed for capacity building for those involved in peace building and development.

The Director noted that as a multi- disciplinary field of study and practice, it stands to serve Nigeria and Africa by equipping practitioners, scholars, students and Stakeholders with requisite intellectual and research skills.

He said fundamentally, the institute offers Msc Degree in peace and conflict Studies, Msc in peace and conflict Management (MPCM), Executive as well as Doctor of Philosophy PhD in in peace and conflict Studies.

The Director further informed the students that peace is so important in every human endeavor and reminded them that having gained admission into the institute, they have joined promoters of peace and development, stressing that the institute has many professors and qualified lecturers.

Asogwa, urged Nigerians to always use dialogue, constructive engagement and other alternative dispute resolution merchanisms in resolving conflicts, ratter than confrontation or use of force.

“I’m behalf of the Board of the institute, we wish to formally welcome you to this event which is essentially to open up your minds, think to let you know the whole idea behind the institute”

Our Correspondent reports that the 2022/2023 academic session has 4 Postgraduate Diploma, [PGD], 19 Masters of Science (M.Sc.) and 3 26 Doctor of Philosophy [Ph.D.] students.