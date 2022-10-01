Ethiopian Minister Commends Nigeria For Choosing Ethiopian Airlines As Preferred Partner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mrs Dagamawit Moges has commended Nigeria for choosing Ethiopian Airlines as the preferred partner for the establishment of a national carrier.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Mr James Odaudu, Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, Malam Hadi Sirika

He quoted Moges as giving the commendation when she met with Sirika at the on-going 41st General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal, Canada.

She assured that the consideration of picking Ethiopian Airlines as the preferred partner for Nigeria’s national carrier out of the numerous interests would not be taken for granted.

According to her, the choice of Ethiopian Airlines is a boost to African Aviation industry.

“The Nigeria Air project has been described as a partnership between the two highest populated African nations that will impact greatly on the aviation industry on the continent and on intergovernmental relationships.

“The government of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines are very excited about the partnership for the establishment of Nigeria’s national carrier.

“It is hoped that it will open new vistas for partnership in other areas – political and economic.

“Nigeria, with its position as a major player in the global aviation industry, remains an attractive partner. The establishment of Nigeria Air will be beneficial to all involved, including the Nigerian teeming populace,’’ she said.

Responding, Sirika stated that the decision to establish the national carrier through a partnership was not because Nigeria lacked the capacity to do it alone.

He said Nigeria only wanted to avoid the issues that led to the collapse of the previous national carrier.

“The choice of Ethiopian Airlines was based on the premise of having shown that government business can be run profitably.

“This is apart from being an African airline that has carved a niche for itself in the world’s air transportation industry.

“The national carrier project is one that is dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Its successful delivery will amount to a major boost to the development and success of the Single African Air Transport Market to which Nigeria and Ethiopia are signatories,“ Sirika stressed.

NAN