Fani-Kayode Berates Buhari, Military As US Army Rescues American Kidnapped In Nigeria

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, November 2nd, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the military after the United Sates rescued one of her citizens abducted in the Nigeria at the weekend.

African Examiner had reported that the US forces had rescued an American, 27-year-old Philip Walton, who was abducted in Nigeria by armed men.

The Pentagon disclosed this on Saturday saying that the operation was successful.

Reacting to this development, Fani Kayode took to his Twitter handle accusing the government of President Buhari for killing his own citizens making reference to the recent Lekki toll gate shooting.

He writes: “U.S. forces rescued an American citizen held hostage in Nigeria yesterday. 6 captors were killed by the Americans.

“The @HQNigerianArmy is only good at killing its own citizens and the Nigerian President is only good at ordering them to do so. Shame on you!”

