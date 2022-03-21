Ex- Senate President, Nnamani, Enukwu, At War, Over APC Deputy Nat. Chairmanship Position

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex- Nigeria’s Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, and a former South East National Vice Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC, Chief Emma Enukwu, have declared war against each other over the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling party zoned to Enugu state ahead of the party’s national convention Slated for March 26th, 2022 in Abuja.

The duo, were before now close allies and kitchen cabinet members of the faction of the Enugu APC loyal to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, which produced Barrister Ugochukwu Agballa, as the controversial State Chairman, during the last congress of the party.

The position under contention, was zoned to South East Nigeria by the national body of the APC, but was latter micro zoned to Enugu State by Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma and some leaders of the party in the region.

Since after the position was zoned to the Enugu state crisis ridden- APC, Nnamani, and Enukwu have been calling for each other’s throat over who is more competent to occupy the national office.

However, as the clock of the Saturday’s national convention of the party ticks, supporters of Nnamani and Enukwu, have continued to dance naked as well as engage each other in verbal war in various APC social media platforms.

Some of the former Senate president’s supporters who craved anonymity with African Examiner argued that it would be very unfair for Enukwu, who hails from Udi council area of the state to be nursing the ambition of becoming the Deputy National Chairman (South) when the Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, state Chairman, Agballa amongst others came from same Udi Council area.

They equally noted that the Special Adviser to president Buhari on judicial reforms, Barrister Juliet Ibekaku Nwangwu, and immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, also hails from Udi, pointing out that same Enukwu had occupied the South- East Zonal Vice Chairmanship position for some years before he was sacked from office.

While the Nnamani supporters are hinging their argument on justice, equity and fair play, the Pro Enukwus are saying their man should be allowed based on his vast experience on political party affairs.

Analyst and followers of the development in the state strongly believes that if not properly handled, the looming Nnamani /Enukwu political war may aggravate the lingering crisis bedeviling the party in the state, as the grass will always suffer when two Elephants fight.

Meanwhile, as the competency argument rages, only 26th of March 2022, will close the chapter and decide who the cap for the job fits.