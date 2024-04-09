Fasting Continues Saudi Arabia Declares Wednesday Eid-El-Fitri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Saudi Arabia, on Monday, have stated that the crescent of Shawwal has not been sighted, which means that the fasting will continue on Tuesday.

It also stated that the Eid-El-Fitr would hold on Wednesday, April 10 which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

This was made known on Haramin’s official Facebook page, an official platform for the Muslim community across the world.

“The crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.

“May Allāh allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn,” it wrote.