Fayose Cautions Obasanjo Over Comments About Kashamu

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has berated former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his comment about late Buruji Kashamu.

African Examiner had reported that Kashamu, a former Ogun state senator and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, died on Saturday from COVID-19 complications.

Obasanjo, in his condolence message to the Ogun State Government, said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of us on this side of the veil”.

Obasanjo writes:

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” Obasanjo said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”

Reacting, Fayose stated that the statement was “regrettable that Obasanjo couldn’t say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he (deceased) can no longer question him.”

He added: “Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration.”

Fayose further enjoined Obasanjo to “stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”