BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Fintiri’s Election As Adamawa Gov

BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Fintiri’s Election As Adamawa GovFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, January 31st, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State.
Justice John Okoro who prepared and read the lead judgement on Wednesday dismissed the appeal by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru.
While dismissing her appeal for lacking in merit, the five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro held that the act of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, was an act of irresponsibility and criminality.
Justice Okoro further held that it is the returning officer who must announce results, as this is to avoid chaos and anarchy.
He stated that the Electoral Act gives the responsibility of who to declare results, and this power exclusively rests on the returning officer.
