FCT APC Stakeholders Berate Jisalo, Other Leaders Over Neglect After 2023 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have incurred the wrath of the party’s stakeholders over what they described as lack of reward for their work during the last general elections.

On Thursday, at the Women Development Center, Abuja, speakers after speakers booed Mr Jisalo and other APC leaders in FCT for not compensating them through appointments after the 2023 election even after they got their own appointments.

One speaker described the situation as a case of “monkey dey work baboon dey chop” adding that Mr Jisalo got a ministerial job while other leaders got juicy appointments but neglected the rest of the ‘foot soldiers’.

African Examiner reports that the meeting was conveyed by the APC leaders in FCT to rub minds with stakeholders in what appears as a strategy to wet the ground in preparation for the next election.

Those invited to the meeting were those who served in various committees during the last presidential election that elected President Bola Tinubu. The stakeholders however, demanded that they be well compensated for their work during the last general elections.

They also frowned at the appointment of Mr Nyesome Wike as minister of FCT, a PDP member, who only compensated his own party members.

In their reactions to the complaints of the stakeholders, Mr Jisalo and other party leaders appealed for calm saying all their grievances will be sent to the appropriate quarters for redress.

In attendance of the stakeholder meeting are APC FCT members who served in various committees during the last general election, the minister of the Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Mr George Akume; Representatives of the Vice President Ibrahim Shettima; Representatives of Hon. James Faleke among others.

Recall that Mr Jisalo was the Coordinator of the FCT Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and has since been rewarded with a juicy ministerial appointment.

Some of the attendees who spoke to our correspondent lamented that the leaders who invited them from all the council areas in the FCT failed to provide transport fares for everybody even as they noted that the same lack of affective coordination and leadership made APC lose the last presidential elections in FCT.