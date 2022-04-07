JUST IN: Lagos Appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its Parks Management Committee.

Also, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

The appointments were announced less than four weeks after the Lagos State Government denied plans to appoint MC Oluomo chairman of the parts committee.

African Examiner reports that the Lagos State government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state after MC Oluomo was suspended by NURTW national body.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.