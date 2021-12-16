2 Dead As Police Arrest 24 Cult Members In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Authorities in Anambra state, South East Nigeria, has arrested 24 suspected members of a cult group allegedly involved in a recent deadly shooting incident that recently claimed two lives in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Toochukwu Ikenga, made this known to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Two Police officers accompanying a leader in one of the tricycle union units in the state were killed instantly on Monday, while the Union Leader was abducted by the armed men, who operated in a Sienna bus.

It was gathered that a passerby woman was also hit by stray bullet during the shooting incident which happened at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) Junction on the Awka area of Enugu-Onitsha highway.

The Anambra police Public Relations officer PPRO hinted that the arrested suspects have already made confessional statements useful to investigations.

According to him, the Police Commissioner in Anambra, Echeng Echeng, had ordered full response to the situation and assured that no stone would be left unturned until the culprits and their sponsors are exposed.

He therefore urged residents of the state to be calm and vigilant and provide timely information that would help the operations of the force.

Our Correspondent gathered that the deadly shooting was between two rival cult groups at UNIZIK.