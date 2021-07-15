FG did not declare three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Viral reports on several news blogs and broadcast on social media platforms especially Whatsapp stated the Federal Government on Tuesday announced three-day Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 20 to 22.

This is false and misleading because the Federal Government is yet to make any official pronouncement or declaration for the Eid-ul-Adha holiday in Nigeria as at time of report.

Several news blog had reported the Federal Government on Tuesday announced three-day Eidul Adha holidays from July 20 to 22.

Similarly, different misleading messages broadcasted on social media platforms especially Whatsapp also carried the same content, stating the Federal Government had declared July 20, 21 and 22 as public holidays.

Checks by African Examiner revealed the viral news had emanated from some news agencies in Pakistan, including The Express Tribune.

The viral news had stated that the Government of Pakistan decided that it would grant a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Geo News reported, citing sources.

As per the report, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 — marking the three days of Eid.

Sources said that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the Prime Minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume offices on the third day of Eid, sources said.

But this information has gone viral in Nigeria with many news blog misleading readers.

Checks by African Examiner showed that Federal Government is yet to make any official pronouncement or declaration of when the holidays will be observed.(The Nation)























