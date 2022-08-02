FG To Give N38bn To 1.9 Million Vulnerable Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 1.9 million vulnerable Nigerians will receive about N38bn being disbursed as grants of N20,000 each to some citizens under the Grant for Vulnerable Groups programme of the Federal Government.

According to data released in Abuja by the National Cash Transfer Office of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the bank details of the over 1.9 million beneficiaries had been digitized.

This development is coming as the Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Farouq, began the disbursement of N20,000 each to vulnerable and poor residents of the Federal Capital Territory during the commencement of the second round of the programme.

Farouq re-inaugurated the programme, which was initially known as Cash Grant for Rural Women disclosed that it would now be known as Grant for Vulnerable Groups in order to encourage inclusivity.

She was quoted in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, as saying, “It is consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peril-urban areas of the country. A cash grant of N20,000 is being disbursed to poor women and youths across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our target in the FCT is to disburse the grant to over 2,900 beneficiaries across the six Area Councils. In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, 70 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is for women while the remaining 30 per cent is for men.

“In addition, about 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is specifically allocated to the segment of the population with special needs, including Persons with Disability, internally displaced persons and senior citizens in the FCT.”