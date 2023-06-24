Financial System Under Emefiele Was Rotten- Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Paris, France said that the financial system under the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was rotten

The President spoke during an interactive session with Nigerians in the Diaspora residing in France and neighboring European countries, on the sidelines of the New Global Financing pact Summit.

Emefiele was suspended as Governor of the CBN on June 9 by Tinubu

Speaking further on the issue, the President said, “then the financial system was rotten. Few people make … with our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows that are gone now, are gone. The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out”

On the issue of subsidy, Tinubu said some of his associates and friends thought he was joking when he declared that the subsidy was gone.

He stated that his associates he assembled to prepare his speech ahead of his May 29 inauguration left out the issue of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, since he was determined to put an end to fuel subsidies, he summoned courage to make the announcement during his inauguration as president.

He said, “some countries were bleeding us. Courage was missing. Sometimes I became an advocate of it. Remove this thing. But God gave me the opportunity when I danced around, strategize with my team”

“We won the Presidency, and the day I was declared winner, I fell almost sick with joy.

“A few friends visited me, rejoicing. So I asked the question: ‘You asked me to bring this trophy. This victory, what do you do with it?’

“I brought it. I won. We must achieve with it. We must change Nigeria with it. And then Wale Edun and co, we started debating, putting my speech together without the question on subsidy.

“I got to the podium, I was possessed with courage, and I said subsidy is gone. They thought it was the joke of the century until I called NNPC.

“We are tired of feeding smugglers, making few people rich and subsidising the next door neighbour”, he said.





