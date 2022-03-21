Fire Guts Assumpta Cathedral Church In Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The multi million naira famous Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Church, Owerri, South East Nigeria, has been gutted by a fire.

It was gathered that the fire which began few minutes past 11pm yesterday started as a result of an electrical fault from the electrical unit in the church.

Sources close to the Church disclosed that the inferno started with an explosion leading to sparks of electrical wirings in the building.

Residents of the area where the Church is located had made efforts to battle the fire pending on when the State fire Service men will arrive, but were overwhelmed by the disaster.

Confirming the incident, Director of communications for the Owerri Archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Nzeremeogu, said although musical equipment’s and other appliances were said to have been destroyed, fire fighters had helped in putting of the fire completely and stopping it from further spreading and destructions.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the Church was yet to make any official pronouncement regarding the exact amount of damage done to the facility.