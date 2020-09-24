Nigeria Plans to Sell Presidential Aircraft

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the presidential jets has been put up for sale by the federal government.

The 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066, was advertised for sale as interested buyers were enjoined to make a bid in some national dailies on Wednesday.

Although, the cost of the jet was not indicated but according to a global aviation platform, Aviation Week Network, who quoted Hawker Beechcraft, the manufacturers of the aircraft as valuing it for $22.9 million as of 2012.

According to the advert, the jet has been in operation since December 2011 and has capacity for nine passengers and three crew members with a range of 3,190-nautical mile flown.

It also enjoined interested buyers to inspect the aircraft at the presidential air fleet’s hangar in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Also, interested members are also urged to submit their closed bid to the committee for sale of aircraft at the office of the national security adviser (NSA), with a bank draft of $50,000.

The advert read: “Background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders, who want to inspect the aircraft, will be granted access within one week from this advertisement.”

Spread the love





















