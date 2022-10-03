Nigerians Excited As Phyna Emerges Winner Of Bbnaija Reality Show

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have applauded Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna, after she won the seventh edition of the reality show.

African Examiner recalls that Phyna emerged winner of this year’s edition of the reality TV show tagged Level Up at the grand finale on Sunday having won 47% of the total votes and Bryann came behind with 28%.

Phyna walked away with a mouth-watering N100 million worth of prizes.

Reacting, fans of the show stated that Phyna deserved the prize because she gave up a great show during her stay in the house.

African Examiner gathers some of their reactions on Twitter;

@Dammiedammie35 writes: “I remember at the beginning of the show, level 2 housemates were dropping one after the other. I felt like none of them would even get to the finals but here we are, A level 2 winner. Give it up for the Champion. Congratulations PHYNA, congratulations to level 2.”

@Nuella_may writes: “With that percentage we dusted that poll guys. 40%? With all the gang up? I’m in tears.Congratulations PHYNA.”

@tweetoracle writes: “Congratulations Phyna on being the second female winner of #BBNaija. She did this in style and outclassed everyone. She is the standard and she will be celebrated. Put some respect to that name.”

@Prada3236 writes: “My joy is overflowing. Phyna you deserve every love you got from Phynation worldwide. I lack words Phynation, we are the real Mvps. Congratulations Phyna.”

@thebalomaanda writes: “She won because she gave us a show. Against all odds, against the hate and gang up. Congratulations Phyna. If you like to shout who dey next year, you won’t win without being loved.

@Omosule writes: “Thanks to Phyna for showcasing the hype industry to the world and giving us hope that we can be seen and heard. Hype is alive. Congratulations PHYNA.”

@letherosietoo writes: “The most deserving winner won. Phyna gave us a show. From tasks to fights she did it all. 5 years waiting for this moment and Phynation crowned her the winner. CONGRATULATIONS PHYNA.”

@Sinazao_Sinn writes: “They called her Ghetto, razz, dirty, uncouth and man stealer. She came back and God prepared a table in front of her enemies! Congratulations Phyna.”

@beckyansy writes: “Congratulations Phyna, the second female winner. You played the game. An all round gamer and stay leveled up outside. Goodluck to you closing that gap.”

@Aginas writes: “The voting was explicitly transparent as you can see how the viewers of the Big Brother Naija Level up season voted in the chart.”