Fire Guts Sheikh Gumi’s Residence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The residence of popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been razed by fire.

Although the cause of the inferno was yet to be determined, it was gathered the affected part of the residence is the area housing female students.

In video footage shared on Sheikh Gumi’s Facebook page, firefighters and sympathisers were seen making efforts to extinguish the fire.

Gumi, in the clip, while granting interviews, said: ” I thank God the fire was controlled and there were no casualties.

“Education will continue for the students whose accommodation was on fire. we will look for an alternative place for them.”

Gumi is the current Mufti and Mufassir (Explainer of the Holy Quran) at the Kaduna central mosque, Sultan Bello.

The Islamic cleric was criticised for appealing to the Federal government to negotiate with bandits terrorising the nation.