1.25m People Have Fled Ukraine Over Russia Invasion, Says IOM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The number of people who had fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion has reached 1.25 million, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said that out of the number, 672,000 fled to Poland, 194,000 to Moldova and around 133,000 to Hungary.

The IOM also said that the refugees were 78,800 people who do not hold Ukrainian citizenship.

They come from 138 different countries, the spokesperson said.

The IOM is investigating reports that foreigners had been denied medical assistance.

According to the spokesperson such behavior is completely unacceptable.

dpa