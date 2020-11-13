FirstBank Wins Global Finance 2020 Best Mobile Bank App Award

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced that its mobile banking application, FirstMobile, has been awarded the 2020 Best Mobile Banking App award 2020 in the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards 2020.

The achievement of this feat is largely attributable to the Bank’s relative strength and success of its web products and services, notably FirstMobile.

Speaking on the 2020 Global Finance awards Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance said; “This year, a global pandemic accelerated the transition to digital banking, but forward-thinking banks were already on that road.

The Digital Bank Awards hone in on the institutions that are leading the shift toward a new world of banking.”

According to Global Finance, winning banks were selected based on various criteria, including strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

winners chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners.

Appreciating the award on behalf of the Bank, Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “the Global Finance 2020 Best Mobile Banking App award is testament to our continuous commitment to putting our customers first which was demonstrated in our recent upgrade of the leading mobile banking application, FirstMobile.

The upgrade on FirstMobile is designed to suit the social pattern and lifestyle of all our customers.

“We dedicate this award to all customers and appreciate Global Finance for the recognition.”

Only recently, Global Business Outlook awarded FirstMobile with the 2019 Best Mobile Banking App.

Spread the love





















