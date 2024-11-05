Firstlady, Ribadu To Lead National Prayer Against Economic Hardship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA), will be in charge of a national prayer on the numerous issues facing the country.

Reports say the 7-day event which is titled “Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs”, is organised in collaboration with Christian and Muslim leaders.

Segun Afolorunikan, director-general of the national prayer forum (NPF), made this announcement in a press briefing on Sunday.

Afolorunikan stated that the prayer will assist the country overcome its challenges, adding that “unity is crucial for finding lasting solutions”.

“By the end of this prayer session, we believe that with God’s wisdom, our leaders and citizens will find the strength to confront our common enemies,” he said.

He also stated that the prayer sessions will take place at significant venues.

According to Afolorunikan, Christians will converged at the National Ecumenical Centre for a week-long intercession and the Muslims will stay at the national mosque in Abuja for seven days, with 313 persons expected to recite the Quran 2,191 times.