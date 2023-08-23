Forget The Past, New Things Will Happen Through Tinubu, Kumuyi Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has told Nigerians to be rest assured that God will rebuild Nigeria through President Bola Tinubu.

The founder spoke while addressing journalists on arrival in Osogbo on Tuesday ahead of the monthly Global Crusade of the church.

He urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration, adding that new things will to the country through the President and members of his cabinet.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen,” he said.

President Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers following their successful screening by the Senate.

Speaking further, Pastor Kumuyi described the ministers as outstanding individuals in their chosen fields who have enough experience to run their ministries.

He said the President’s new cabinet was carefully chosen, made of people with antecedents and considered good track records, hence, Nigerians should cooperate with them.

The clergy also warned against criticizing the newly sworn-in ministers, noting that God will make the country work through them.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen.

“If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation,” he said.

According to him, with the prayers and support of Nigerians, the country would witness a turnaround during the present administration.

The general overseer assured that God would perform a miracle in the hearts of Nigerian leaders, adding that they would have the wisdom to lead the people and prioritize their welfare.

“God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do it in their hearts,” he said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



