I‘ll Stabilise Nigeria In Six Months -Anyim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party, Anyim Pius Anyim, says that he will stabilise

Nigeria in six months if he becomes president in the 2023 election.

Anyim stated this when he visited a chieftain of the party and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, in the state.

In a statement, Anyim vowed to stabilise the country in six months and make it ready for growth.

“I promise that within the first six months of my administration, I will stabilise this country and prepare it for growth, peace and prosperity,” he told Lamido.

“We must agree on the things that divide us. We must come to terms with what works for us. I will provide the platform to midwife this consensus.

“We will all work together to make Nigeria great again. I will provide that distinctive leadership that will build consensus across the country and reconcile Nigerians.”