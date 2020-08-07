Fountain of Joy Church in Houston Celebrates 4 High School Graduates

Photo: General Leader/District Chairman, Special Apostle John Obafemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A service would be held this Sunday August 9th, 2020, at The Cherubim &Seraphim Movement Church, Fountain of Joy, Texas District Headquarters to celebrate four students who have graduated from High School this year.

In a press statement signed by the General Leader/District Chairman, Special Apostle John Olubunmi Obafemi and made available to our correspondent, reveals that the church decided to celebrate them because the majority of the high school graduates this year were unable to attend their graduation ceremony as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The disease, according to data, has claimed about 8,161 lives with 481k infected in Texas so far.

The General Leader while explaining the significance of the event said, “The C&S Movt. Church, Fountain of Joy, Texas District Headquarters dedicates one Sunday in Summer of every year for the graduation ceremony of our graduates.

“These events give all our members who could not attend graduation ceremonies an opportunity to celebrate and congratulate the graduates. In retrospect, the previous years had been commendable events.

“It’s usually an opportunity to showcase what God is doing in our children’s lives and also to appreciate them for their achievements.

“During the course of the previous years, we have celebrated graduates from High school diploma to Bachelors degree in various professional fields from business to Nursing. We have had a couple of Nurse practitioners, Nurse Anastasia to Medical Doctors. In fact, and in a nutshell, God has been faithful to us as a Church.”

Obafemi, while reiterating the significance of this year’s event, said, “the year 2020 graduates are very special because most of them were not able to experience graduation commencement due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year’s graduation ceremony will be exclusive and fashionable for the graduates and the Church.

“Our 2020 graduates had worked so hard and endured so much to earn this year’s graduation and commencement, but the COVID-19 pandemic had robbed them of their glorious and memorable day to be recognised for their achievements.

“ As a result, the Church has dedicated Sunday August 9, 2020 as the day of commencement and inspirational words for graduates: For them not to be bothered by the negativity of the pandemic, but instead to be invigorated and determined to achieve their college degrees and experience graduation commencement they missed this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would not miss the occasion for the world! the General Leader exclaimed.

The topic for this year’s graduation service is: “2020 Vision – Vigilant and focus on the prize”