Fresh Congress: Edeoga Emerges 2023 Labour Party Guber Candidate in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the house of Representatives and immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Edoga has emerged the Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in the State.

He polled a total of 81 out of the 85 votes cast by the delegates that voted at the fresh delegate Governorship election of the party held in Enugu on Thursday.

The former Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Barr. Casmir Agbo had recently Withdrew from the race, a development that led to the fresh delegate congress.

Chairman of the Enugu State Governorship Electoral Committee of the party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, who declared Edoga winner of the election, said he satisfied all the requirements as stipulated in the electoral act and party’s constitution.

Edoga in his acceptance speech, thanked the delegates for voting for him, assuring them that he will not take their support for granted.

The former National Assembly NASS member, vowed to dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, adding that he would make Labour Party a winning party in the state.

Edoga, also expressed appreciation to the chairman of the party in the state, Barrister Casmir Uchenna Agbo who emerged Candidate earlier before withdrawing for him which led to a fresh election.

He said “I thank God for making today possible. I thank the Labour Party for this privileged platform. I also thank officials of INEC and our party officials for coming to supervise the exercise.

” I appreciate the state chairman of the labour party for insisting that I must fly the flag of the party .

He added: “I will systematically dismantle the PDP in Enugu. I have the experience and capacity to dismantle the PDP.

“I will tour the 260 political Ward’s in Enugu State to create labour presence.

He said his former part, the PDP, has disappointed the people of South East Nigeria and Southern Nigeria in general.

According to him, the dream of the founding fathers of the PDP, has been jettisoned by the current leaders of the party.

He told the delegates with this ticket,” you have sent me to the market, and I want to assure you that I won’t come back from the market empty handed.