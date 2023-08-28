Gov. Obaseki Will Always Speak Truth To Power, Edo Govt Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Government has frowned at the response of the Federal Government to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s statement concerning the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

The African Examiner recalls that on Thursday, Obaseki while addressing journalists in Benin stated that the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms of Tinubu’s administration has increased hardship for many Nigerians.

Reacting to Obaseki’s remark, the federal government through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that Obaseki was trying to divert attention from his “poor performance” at the state level, adding that the governor has been absent from the National Economic Council, NEC, meetings under Tinubu’s administration.

Responding to the FG in a statement on Sunday, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “It is unfortunate and sad that the Federal Government now wants to gag citizens, and even a popularly elected governor from speaking truth to power, expressing himself in the light of the perilous times we have fallen into.”

“The claim that the governor failed to attend NEC meetings is blatantly false. The records are there to prove this fact.”





